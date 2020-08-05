Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $34.03 and $35.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Hartford Finl Sv may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hartford Finl Sv have traded between a low of $19.04 and a high of $62.75 and closed yesterday at $34.91, which is 83% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.8% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.2%.

Potential upside of 70.3% exists for Hartford Finl Sv, based on a current level of $34.91 and analysts' average consensus price target of $59.46. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $38.89 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $54.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides a range of insurance products. The Company's products include property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. Hartford Financial Services Group operates in the United States.

