Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Hartford Finl Sv (NYSE:HIG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $55.44 and $55.89 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Hartford Finl Sv may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides a range of insurance products. The Company's products include property and casualty insurance, group benefits, and mutual funds. Hartford Financial Services Group operates in the United States.

Hartford Finl Sv has overhead space with shares priced $54.45, or 8.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $59.46. Hartford Finl Sv shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $58.39 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $59.51.

Hartford Finl Sv share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $62.75 and a 52-week low of $47.50 and closed yesterday at 15% above that low price at $54.45 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Hartford Finl Sv and will alert subscribers who have HIG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.