Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $15.50 and $15.75 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Hackett Group may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Hackett Group have traded between a low of $14.54 and a high of $19.57 and closed yesterday at $15.58, which is 7% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

The Hackett Group, Inc. provides business consulting and technology implementation services. The Company offers best practice research, benchmarking, business transformation, and working capital management services. Hackett Group has offices in cities throughout the United States, Europe, and India.

Potential upside of 34.8% exists for Hackett Group, based on a current level of $15.58 and analysts' average consensus price target of $21.00. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $15.91 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $16.20.

