Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Group 1 Automoti (NYSE:GPI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Group 1 Automoti (NYSE:GPI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $101.41 and $103.19 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Group 1 Automoti may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Group 1 Automoti has traded in a range of $55.97 to $110.11 and closed yesterday at $102.83, 84% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Group 1 Automoti (NYSE:GPI) is currently priced 24.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $77.71. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $102.16 and further support at its 200-day MA of $87.89.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. owns and operates automobile dealerships. The Company sells new and used cars and light trucks, provides maintenance and repair services, and sells replacement parts, as well as arranges related financing, insurance, and extended service contracts. Group 1 Automotive operates in the States of Florida, Georgia, Colorado, Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Texas.

