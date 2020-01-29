Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Greenhill & Co (NYSE:GHL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $15.83 and $16.14 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Greenhill & Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 26.3% for shares of Greenhill & Co based on a current price of $15.90 and an average consensus analyst price target of $20.09. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $16.15 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $16.76.

Greenhill & Co., Inc operates as an independent investment bank. The Company focuses on providing financial advice on mergers, acquisitions, restructuring, financing, and capital raising to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments. Greenhill serves customers worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Greenhill & Co have traded between a low of $12.25 and a high of $29.50 and closed yesterday at $15.90, which is 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Greenhill & Co and will alert subscribers who have GHL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.