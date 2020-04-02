Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Green Brick Part (NASDAQ:GRBK)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Green Brick Part (NASDAQ:GRBK) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $11.60 and $11.83 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Green Brick Part may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Green Brick Partners, Inc. operates as a homebuilding and land development company. The Company develops residential homes, complexes, and communities. Green Brick Partners invests in a range of real estate investments, as well as provides land and construction financing to its controlled builders. Green Brick Partners serves customers in the States of Texas, Georgia, and Colorado.

Green Brick Part share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $12.58 and a 52-week low of $7.96 and closed yesterday at 48% above that low price at $11.76 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Green Brick Part has overhead space with shares priced $11.76, or 4.0% below the average consensus analyst price target of $12.25. Green Brick Part shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.57 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $10.08.

