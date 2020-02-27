Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Goldman Sachs Gp (NYSE:GS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $217.66 and $219.99 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Goldman Sachs Gp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Goldman Sachs Gp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $250.46 and a 52-week low of $180.73 and closed yesterday at 19% above that low price at $215.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., a bank holding company, is a global investment banking and securities firm specializing in investment banking, trading and principal investments, asset management and securities services. The Company provides services to corporations, financial institutions, governments, and high-net worth individuals.

Goldman Sachs Gp has overhead space with shares priced $215.00, or 21.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $274.00. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $236.34, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $214.59.

