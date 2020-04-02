Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Godaddy Inc-A (NYSE:GDDY) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $67.31 and $69.29 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Godaddy Inc-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 12.9% for shares of Godaddy Inc-A based on a current price of $68.28 and an average consensus analyst price target of $77.08. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $68.95 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $69.65.

In the past 52 weeks, Godaddy Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $59.93 and a high of $82.30 and closed yesterday at $68.28, 14% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

GoDaddy, Inc. provides a cloud-based web platform for small businesses, web design professionals and individuals. The Company's platform provides applications that help them connect to their customers, manage their businesses and get found online.

