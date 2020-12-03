Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $72.78 and $75.38 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Gilead Sciences may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gilead Sciences have traded between a low of $60.89 and a high of $80.40 and closed yesterday at $73.70, which is 21% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.6%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The Company primary areas of focus include HIV, AIDS, liver disease, and serious cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

Gilead Sciences has overhead space with shares priced $73.70, or 14.3% below the average consensus analyst price target of $86.00. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $67.59 and further support at its 200-day MA of $65.95.

