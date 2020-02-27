Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for General Motors C (NYSE:GM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in General Motors C (NYSE:GM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $31.95 and $32.61 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of General Motors C may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, General Motors C has traded in a range of $31.40 to $41.90 and closed yesterday at $31.85, 1% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts. The Company offers vehicle protection, parts, accessories, maintenance, satellite radio, and automotive financing services. General Motors provides its vehicles and services worldwide.

There is potential upside of 51.5% for shares of General Motors C based on a current price of $31.85 and an average consensus analyst price target of $48.26. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $35.06 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $36.66.

