Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in General Electric (NYSE:GE) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $11.68 and $11.79 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of General Electric may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

General Electric Company is a globally diversified technology and financial services company. The Company's products and services include aircraft engines, power generation, water processing, and household appliances to medical imaging, business and consumer financing, and industrial products.

There is potential upside of 32.8% for shares of General Electric based on a current price of $12.12 and an average consensus analyst price target of $16.10. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $11.26 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $9.97.

Over the past year, General Electric has traded in a range of $7.65 to $12.23 and closed yesterday at $12.12, 58% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.3% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

