Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for General Dynamics (NYSE:GD)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $176.68 and $177.64 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of General Dynamics may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

General Dynamics share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $193.76 and a 52-week low of $160.21 and closed yesterday at 10% above that low price at $176.62 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.3% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

General Dynamics Corporation is a diversified defense company. The Company offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, combat vehicles, weapons systems, munitions, shipbuilding design and construction, information systems, and technologies.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) has potential upside of 41.8% based on a current price of $176.62 and analysts' consensus price target of $250.38. General Dynamics shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $179.91 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $180.68.

