Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $103.70 and $105.01 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Generac Holdings may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Generac Holdings (NYSE:GNRC) defies analysts with a current price ($104.91) 50.1% above its average consensus price target of $52.33. Generac Holdings shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $101.08 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $79.59.

Generac Holdings Inc. manufactures automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. The Company offers generators to serve the residential, commercial, industrial, and telecommunications markets. Generac Holdings markets its products worldwide.

In the past 52 weeks, Generac Holdings share prices have been bracketed by a low of $49.15 and a high of $110.00 and closed yesterday at $104.91, 113% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 1.0%.

