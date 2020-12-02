Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $5.42 and $5.65 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Gaslog Ltd may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Gaslog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG) has potential upside of 300.5% based on a current price of $5.43 and analysts' consensus price target of $21.75. Gaslog Ltd shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $8.65 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $12.26.

Gaslog Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.50 and a 52-week low of $5.30 and closed yesterday at 2% above that low price at $5.43 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.3%.

GasLog Ltd. operates as an international owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (""LNG"") carriers. The Company provides support to international energy companies as part of their LNG logistics chain.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gaslog Ltd and will alert subscribers who have GLOG in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.