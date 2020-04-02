Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $97.39 and $97.83 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Garmin Ltd may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Based on a current price of $98.12, Garmin Ltd is currently 38.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $60.12. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $97.96 and further support at its 200-day MA of $86.52.

Garmin Ltd. provides navigation, communications, and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable, and fixed mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, and information products under its own brand name.

Garmin Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $102.42 and a 52-week low of $67.05 and closed yesterday at 46% above that low price at $98.12 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

