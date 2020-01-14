Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $96.70 and $97.00 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Garmin Ltd may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Garmin Ltd share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $99.26 and a 52-week low of $63.52 and closed yesterday at 54% above that low price at $97.59 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

Garmin Ltd (NASDAQ:GRMN) is currently priced 38.4% above its average consensus analyst price target of $60.12. Garmin Ltd shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $96.89 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $85.75.

Garmin Ltd. provides navigation, communications, and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. The Company designs, develops, manufactures, and markets hand-held, portable, and fixed mount GPS-enabled products and other navigation, communications, and information products under its own brand name.

