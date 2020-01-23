Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $18.16 and $18.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Gap Inc/The may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Gap Inc/The has traded in a range of $15.11 to $31.39 and closed yesterday at $17.90, 18% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

The Gap, Inc. is an international specialty retailer operating retail and outlet stores. The Company sells casual apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The Gap operates stores in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, and Japan.

Gap Inc/The (NYSE:GPS) has potential upside of 91.7% based on a current price of $17.90 and analysts' consensus price target of $34.31. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $18.80, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $17.26.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Gap Inc/The and will alert subscribers who have GPS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.