Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Gannett Co Inc (NYSE:GCI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $0.66 and $0.77 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Gannett Co Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Gannett Co., Inc. operates as a media and marketing company. The Company offers print and digital daily and non-daily publications. Gannett serves customers in the United States and the United Kingdom.

There is potential upside of 1,504.7% for shares of Gannett Co Inc based on a current price of $0.74 and an average consensus analyst price target of $11.88. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $3.90 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $7.63.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Gannett Co Inc have traded between a low of $0.63 and a high of $11.30 and closed yesterday at $0.74, which is 17% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 8.2%.

