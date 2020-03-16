Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Freightcar Ameri (NASDAQ:RAIL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Freightcar Ameri (NASDAQ:RAIL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $0.94 and $1.03 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Freightcar Ameri may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 1,583.9% for shares of Freightcar Ameri based on a current price of $0.95 and an average consensus analyst price target of $16.00. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.65 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $3.67.

FreightCar America, Inc. designs and manufactures aluminum and steel bodied railroad freight cars. The Company also refurbishes and sells replacement parts for railcars. FreightCar America serves customers such as leasing companies, utilities, and railroads.

Over the past year, Freightcar Ameri has traded in a range of $0.90 to $7.98 and closed yesterday at $0.95, 6% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 5.9%.

