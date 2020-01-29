Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $11.07 and $11.20 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Freeport-Mcmoran may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is an international natural resources company. The Company operates large, long-lived, geographically diverse assets with significant reserves of copper, gold, molybdenum, cobalt, oil, and gas.

Freeport-Mcmoran (NYSE:FCX) has potential upside of 67.7% based on a current price of $11.19 and analysts' consensus price target of $18.76. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.28, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $11.00.

Freeport-Mcmoran share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $14.68 and a 52-week low of $8.43 and closed yesterday at 33% above that low price at $11.19 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.28% lower and 0.20% higher over the past week, respectively.

