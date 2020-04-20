Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Frank'S Internat (:FI)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Frank'S Internat (:FI) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $2.00 and $2.25 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Frank'S Internat may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 181.8% exists for Frank'S Internat, based on a current level of $2.24 and analysts' average consensus price target of $6.31. Frank'S Internat shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $2.92 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $4.44.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Frank'S Internat have traded between a low of $1.66 and a high of $6.64 and closed yesterday at $2.24, which is 35% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.66% lower and 4.34% lower over the past week, respectively.

Frank's International N.V. is a global provider of highly engineered tubular services to the oil and gas industry. The Company provides its services to leading exploration and production companies in both offshore and onshore environments, with a focus on complex and technically demanding wells.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Frank'S Internat and will alert subscribers who have FI in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.