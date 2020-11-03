Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Forum Energy Tec (NYSE:FET)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Forum Energy Tec (NYSE:FET) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $0.28 and $0.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Forum Energy Tec may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 5,233.3% for shares of Forum Energy Tec based on a current price of $0.27 and an average consensus analyst price target of $14.54. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $1.18 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $1.87.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. offers manufactured technologies and applied products to the energy industry. The Company designs, manufactures, and provides products and related services to the drilling and intervention sectors, as well as to the subsea services and construction sectors.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Forum Energy Tec have traded between a low of $0.33 and a high of $6.62 and closed yesterday at $0.27, which is -17% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 3.78% lower and 6.72% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Forum Energy Tec and will alert subscribers who have FET in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.