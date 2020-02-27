Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.26 and $7.46 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Ford Motor Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Ford Motor Co has overhead space with shares priced $7.25, or 40.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $12.18. Ford Motor Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $8.84 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $9.26.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, and services cars and trucks. The Company also provides vehicle-related financing, leasing, and insurance through its subsidiary.

Ford Motor Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $10.56 and a 52-week low of $7.22 and closed yesterday at 0% above that low price at $7.25 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.48% lower and 1.21% lower over the past week, respectively.

