Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $98.07 and $99.70 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Fmc Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

FMC Corp operates as a diversified research company in the chemical industry. The Company offers technology solutions for agricultural, industrial, and consumer markets. FMC Corp offer an array of technologies in research and development to improve delivery of medications, enhance foods and beverages, power batteries, protect crop yields, and advance textile manufacturing.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fmc Corp have traded between a low of $70.62 and a high of $108.77 and closed yesterday at $96.00, which is 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.33% higher and 0.02% higher over the past week, respectively.

Fmc Corp (NYSE:FMC) has potential upside of 8.3% based on a current price of $96.00 and analysts' consensus price target of $104.00. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $100.37, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $89.55.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fmc Corp and will alert subscribers who have FMC in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.