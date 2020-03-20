Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ:FLDM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ:FLDM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $1.28 and $1.70 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Fluidigm Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Fluidigm Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary integrated fluidic circuit systems. The Company has commercialized IFC systems for a wide range of life science applications, including a system for gene expression analysis, genotyping, and digital PCR, and a system for protein crystallization.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fluidigm Corp have traded between a low of $1.20 and a high of $14.66 and closed yesterday at $1.38, which is 15% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 3.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.5%.

Fluidigm Corp (NASDAQ:FLDM) has potential upside of 405.4% based on a current price of $1.38 and analysts' consensus price target of $6.97. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $3.42 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $6.24.

