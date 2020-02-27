Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $42.06 and $42.67 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Flowserve Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment throughout the world. The Company provides pumps, valves, and mechanical seals primarily for the refinery and pipeline segments of the petroleum, chemical processing, power generation, and water treatment industries.

Over the past year, Flowserve Corp has traded in a range of $39.75 to $54.16 and closed yesterday at $41.62, 5% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% lower and 0.77% lower over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 9.1% for shares of Flowserve Corp based on a current price of $41.62 and an average consensus analyst price target of $45.42. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $47.91 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $48.26.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Flowserve Corp and will alert subscribers who have FLS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.