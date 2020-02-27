Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Flir Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $54.27 and $55.59 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Flir Systems may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Flir Systems share prices have been bracketed by a low of $44.18 and a high of $59.44 and closed yesterday at $52.00, 18% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.10% higher and 0.28% higher over the past week, respectively.

There is potential upside of 9.9% for shares of Flir Systems based on a current price of $52.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $57.14. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $52.27 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $54.02.

FLIR Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets thermal imaging and broadcast camera systems for a variety of applications in the commercial and government markets. The Company makes products for condition monitoring, research and development, airborne observation and broadcast, search and rescue, and surveillance and reconnaissance.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Flir Systems and will alert subscribers who have FLIR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.