Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $93.33 and $94.55 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Fiserv Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Fiserv, Inc. provides integrated information management and electronic commerce systems and services. The Company's solutions include transaction processing, electronic bill payment and presentment, business process outsourcing, document distribution services, and software and systems solutions.

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) defies analysts with a current price ($95.40) 21.7% above its average consensus price target of $74.68. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $101.34 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $107.18.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fiserv Inc have traded between a low of $73.50 and a high of $125.05 and closed yesterday at $95.40, which is 30% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

