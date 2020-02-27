Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $113.41 and $115.19 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Fiserv Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Fiserv Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $125.05 and a 52-week low of $81.62 and closed yesterday at 38% above that low price at $112.86 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% higher and 0.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

Fiserv, Inc. provides integrated information management and electronic commerce systems and services. The Company's solutions include transaction processing, electronic bill payment and presentment, business process outsourcing, document distribution services, and software and systems solutions.

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) defies analysts with a current price ($112.86) 33.8% above its average consensus price target of $74.68. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $118.80, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $105.77.

