Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for First Republic B (NYSE:FRC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in First Republic B (NYSE:FRC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $110.05 and $111.30 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of First Republic B may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

First Republic B (NYSE:FRC) is currently priced 8.2% above its average consensus analyst price target of $99.00. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $115.93, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $103.50.

First Republic Bank and its subsidiaries provide private banking, private business banking and private wealth management in urban, coastal markets in the U.S. First Republic delivers relationship-based service by providing a single point of contact for all of its services.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of First Republic B have traded between a low of $87.43 and a high of $122.34 and closed yesterday at $107.82, which is 23% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.2%.

