Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Fifth Third Banc (NASDAQ:FITB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $27.11 and $27.49 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Fifth Third Banc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Potential upside of 32.7% exists for Fifth Third Banc, based on a current level of $26.50 and analysts' average consensus price target of $35.17. Fifth Third Banc shares should first meet resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $28.34 and find additional resistance at the 50-day MA of $29.74.

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company that operates banking centers in the Midwestern and Southeastern regions of the United States. The Company's principal businesses include retail banking, commercial banking, investment advisory, and data processing.

In the past 52 weeks, Fifth Third Banc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $24.17 and a high of $31.64 and closed yesterday at $26.50, 10% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.63% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fifth Third Banc and will alert subscribers who have FITB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.