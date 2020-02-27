Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $144.97 and $147.34 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Fidelity Nationa may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) defies analysts with a current price ($143.90) 22.6% above its average consensus price target of $111.31. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $144.97, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $133.87.

Over the past year, Fidelity Nationa has traded in a range of $104.73 to $158.21 and closed yesterday at $143.90, 37% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a payment services provider. The Company provides credit and debit card processing, electronic banking services, check risk management, check cashing, and merchant card processing services to financial institutions and merchants.

