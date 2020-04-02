Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $144.92 and $145.56 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Fidelity Nationa may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. is a payment services provider. The Company provides credit and debit card processing, electronic banking services, check risk management, check cashing, and merchant card processing services to financial institutions and merchants.

Fidelity Nationa (NYSE:FIS) is currently priced 23.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $111.31. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $140.48 and further support at its 200-day MA of $130.96.

In the past 52 weeks, Fidelity Nationa share prices have been bracketed by a low of $103.41 and a high of $150.42 and closed yesterday at $145.75, 41% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.38% higher and 0.37% higher over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fidelity Nationa and will alert subscribers who have FIS in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.