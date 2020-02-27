Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $146.39 and $148.70 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Fedex Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 99.3% for shares of Fedex Corp based on a current price of $143.00 and an average consensus analyst price target of $284.96. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $154.50 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $158.02.

FedEx Corp. delivers packages and freight to multiple countries and territories through an integrated global network. The Company provides worldwide express delivery, ground small-parcel delivery, less-than-truckload freight delivery, supply chain management services, customs brokerage services, and trade facilitation and electronic commerce solutions.

Fedex Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $199.32 and a 52-week low of $137.78 and closed yesterday at 4% above that low price at $143.00 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.5%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fedex Corp and will alert subscribers who have FDX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.