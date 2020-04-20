Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $74.76 and $77.19 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Fed Realty Invs may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Fed Realty Invs has overhead space with shares priced $75.36, or 42.8% below the average consensus analyst price target of $131.71. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $99.70 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $123.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is a self-administered real estate investment trust. The Company specializes in the ownership, management, development, and redevelopment of prime community and neighborhood shopping centers. Federal Realty Investment Trust serves customers in the United States.

Fed Realty Invs share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $141.35 and a 52-week low of $64.68 and closed yesterday at 17% above that low price at $75.36 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

