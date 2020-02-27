Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $36.19 and $36.83 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Fastenal Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Fastenal Company sells industrial and construction supplies in a wholesale and retail fashion. The Company markets its products and services throughout the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Singapore, China, and the Netherlands.

Potential upside of 56.2% exists for Fastenal Co, based on a current level of $35.55 and analysts' average consensus price target of $55.54. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $36.85 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $37.34.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Fastenal Co have traded between a low of $28.38 and a high of $143.76 and closed yesterday at $35.55, which is 25% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 3.7%.

