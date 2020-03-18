Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Farmer Bros Co (NASDAQ:FARM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $7.36 and $8.16 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Farmer Bros Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Farmer Bros Co has overhead space with shares priced $7.82, or 77.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $35.33. Farmer Bros Co shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $12.41 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $14.37.

Farmer Bros. Co. operates as a coffee foodservice company. The Company roasts, packages, and distributes coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores, and fast food outlets.

In the past 52 weeks, Farmer Bros Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $8.47 and a high of $23.80 and closed yesterday at $7.82, -8% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.2% while the 200-day MA has slid 1.2%.

