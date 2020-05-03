Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $186.39 and $190.28 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Facebook Inc-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, Facebook Inc-A share prices have been bracketed by a low of $159.28 and a high of $224.20 and closed yesterday at $190.30, 19% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

There is potential upside of 16.8% for shares of Facebook Inc-A based on a current price of $190.30 and an average consensus analyst price target of $222.23. The stock should find initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $194.48 and further resistance at its 50-day MA of $210.02.

Facebook, Inc. operates a social networking website. The Company website allows people to communicate with their family, friends, and coworkers. Facebook develops technologies that facilitate the sharing of information, photographs, website links, and videos. Facebook users have the ability to share and restrict information based on their own specific criteria.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Facebook Inc-A and will alert subscribers who have FB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.