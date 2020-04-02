Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $202.50 and $204.82 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Facebook Inc-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Facebook Inc-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $224.20 and a 52-week low of $143.43 and closed yesterday at 42% above that low price at $203.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.20% higher and 0.23% higher over the past week, respectively.

Facebook, Inc. operates a social networking website. The Company website allows people to communicate with their family, friends, and coworkers. Facebook develops technologies that facilitate the sharing of information, photographs, website links, and videos. Facebook users have the ability to share and restrict information based on their own specific criteria.

Facebook Inc-A (NASDAQ:FB) has potential upside of 9.2% based on a current price of $203.50 and analysts' consensus price target of $222.23. The stock should hit resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $207.74, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $192.69.

