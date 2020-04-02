Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $63.19 and $64.26 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Fabrinet may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is currently priced 36.6% above its average consensus analyst price target of $40.50. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $63.79 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $55.58.

Fabrinet share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $68.34 and a 52-week low of $42.33 and closed yesterday at 51% above that low price at $63.89 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.17% higher and 0.32% higher over the past week, respectively.

Fabrinet offers outsourced process engineering and manufacturing services. The Company contracts to manufacture optical communications, automotive, industrial and imaging components, sub-assemblies, and modules for its original equipment manufacturer customers.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Fabrinet and will alert subscribers who have FN in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.