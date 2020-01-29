Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $64.85 and $65.17 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Exxon Mobil Corp may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Over the past year, Exxon Mobil Corp has traded in a range of $64.89 to $83.49 and closed yesterday at $64.78, -0% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation operates petroleum and petrochemicals businesses on a worldwide basis. The Company operations include exploration and production of oil and gas, electric power generation, and coal and minerals operations. Exxon Mobil also manufactures and markets fuels, lubricants, and chemicals.

Potential upside of 33.3% exists for Exxon Mobil Corp, based on a current level of $64.78 and analysts' average consensus price target of $86.38. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $68.95 and subsequent resistance at its 200-day MA of $72.14.

