Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Extra Space Stor (NYSE:EXR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $93.24 and $94.50 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Extra Space Stor may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Extra Space Stor has overhead space with shares priced $91.38, or 2.9% below the average consensus analyst price target of $94.08. Extra Space Stor shares should first meet resistance at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $100.16 and find additional resistance at the 200-day MA of $108.95.

In the past 52 weeks, Extra Space Stor share prices have been bracketed by a low of $72.70 and a high of $124.46 and closed yesterday at $91.38, 26% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.21% lower and 1.28% lower over the past week, respectively.

Extra Space Storage Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company owns, operates, acquires, develops, and redevelops professionally managed self-storage properties.

