Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Exlservice Holdi (NASDAQ:EXLS)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Exlservice Holdi (NASDAQ:EXLS) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $59.87 and $61.35 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Exlservice Holdi may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Exlservice Holdings Inc. provides offshore business process outsourcing solutions, primarily serving the needs of Global 1000 companies in the banking, financial services, and insurance area. The service offerings include collections, cash management, loan servicing, research and reconciliation finance and accounting processes, customer support, and technical support.

Exlservice Holdi (NASDAQ:EXLS) has potential upside of 4.9% based on a current price of $61.27 and analysts' consensus price target of $64.27. Exlservice Holdi shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $66.43 and support at the 50-day MA of $58.17.

Over the past year, Exlservice Holdi has traded in a range of $40.61 to $79.78 and closed yesterday at $61.27, 51% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.09% lower and 1.69% lower over the past week, respectively.

