Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Evercore Partn-A (NYSE:EVR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $76.86 and $78.14 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Evercore Partn-A may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

There is potential upside of 41.9% for shares of Evercore Partn-A based on a current price of $77.34 and an average consensus analyst price target of $109.71. Evercore Partn-A shares should encounter resistance at the 200-day moving average (MA) of $81.50 and support at the 50-day MA of $76.18.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Evercore Partn-A have traded between a low of $71.06 and a high of $98.90 and closed yesterday at $77.34, which is 9% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Evercore Inc. operates as an investment banking company. The Company provides advisory services to multinational corporations on mergers, acquisitions, divestiture, restructuring, and other corporate transactions. Evercore also offers investment management, independent fiduciary, and trustee services to institutional investors, financial sponsors, and individuals worldwide.

