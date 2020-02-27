Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in E*Trade Financia (NASDAQ:ETFC) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $48.62 and $49.18 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of E*Trade Financia may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

In the past 52 weeks, E*Trade Financia share prices have been bracketed by a low of $27.34 and a high of $57.30 and closed yesterday at $48.85, 79% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.02% lower and 0.52% higher over the past week, respectively.

E*Trade Financia has overhead space with shares priced $48.85, or 28.2% below the average consensus analyst price target of $68.00. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $45.79 and further support at its 200-day MA of $44.41.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation provides online brokerage and financial services. The Company offers common stock and debt information, financial statement filling, analysis, investor presentation, and portfolio management, as well as retirement planning and investment services. E*TRADE Financial serves customers in the United States.

