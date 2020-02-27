Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $193.02 and $196.03 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Estee Lauder may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets a wide range of skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The Company's products are sold in countries and territories around the world.

Estee Lauder share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $220.42 and a 52-week low of $152.99 and closed yesterday at 24% above that low price at $189.50 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.22% higher and 0.14% lower over the past week, respectively.

Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL) is currently priced 19.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $152.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $192.24 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $206.87.

