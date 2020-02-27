Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $152.42 and $155.38 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Equifax Inc may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Equifax Inc. brings buyers and sellers together through its information management, transaction processing, direct marketing, and customer relationship management businesses. The Company serves the financial services, retail, credit card, telecommunications, utilities, transportation, information technology, and healthcare industries and government.

Based on a current price of $153.39, Equifax Inc is currently 17.0% above its average consensus analyst price target of $127.38. The stock should discover initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $149.54 and subsequent support at its 200-day MA of $140.08.

Over the past year, Equifax Inc has traded in a range of $107.58 to $164.77 and closed yesterday at $153.39, 43% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.7%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Equifax Inc and will alert subscribers who have EFX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.