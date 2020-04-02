Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $71.45 and $72.10 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Epr Properties may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company acquires and develops properties leased to entertainment and entertainment related business operators generally under long-term triple net leases. The Company plans to focus primarily on megaplex theaters and entertainment themed retail centers.

Epr Properties share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $80.75 and a 52-week low of $67.32 and closed yesterday at 6% above that low price at $71.61 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.15% lower and 0.19% lower over the past week, respectively.

Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) defies analysts with a current price ($71.61) 13.7% above its average consensus price target of $61.83. The stock should hit resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $75.29, as well as support at its 50-day MA of $70.81.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Epr Properties and will alert subscribers who have EPR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.