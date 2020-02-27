Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $67.00 and $68.36 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Emerson Elec Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures electronic and electrical equipment, software, systems, and services. The Company offers its products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide through its network power, process management, industrial automation, climate technologies, and commercial and residential solutions divisions.

Emerson Elec Co has overhead space with shares priced $66.11, or 14.4% below the average consensus analyst price target of $77.25. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $68.18 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $74.98.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Emerson Elec Co have traded between a low of $55.98 and a high of $78.38 and closed yesterday at $66.11, which is 18% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Emerson Elec Co and will alert subscribers who have EMR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.