Possible Bullish Inside Day Candle Pattern Detected for Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR)

SmarTrend's candlestick scanner has spotted a possible bullish inside day candle pattern in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) based on the price action in the company's shares. Yesterday's price range of $74.09 and $74.51 is within the prior day's high and low of the day. This trading action often signifies indecision by bulls and bears to drive prices higher or lower and often implies a possible change in trend. Traders and investors interested in shares of Emerson Elec Co may want to consider an appropriate entry level in the event a reversal to the upside transpires. It is important to look for confirmation.

Emerson Elec Co has overhead space with shares priced $74.56, or 3.5% below the average consensus analyst price target of $77.25. The stock should find resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $75.60, as well as support at its 200-day MA of $68.00.

In the past 52 weeks, Emerson Elec Co share prices have been bracketed by a low of $55.98 and a high of $78.38 and closed yesterday at $74.56, 33% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Emerson Electric Co. designs and manufactures electronic and electrical equipment, software, systems, and services. The Company offers its products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide through its network power, process management, industrial automation, climate technologies, and commercial and residential solutions divisions.

